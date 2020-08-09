The best Samsung Galaxy A71 5G cases and covers

It may be the most expensive device in the A-series, but the Samsung A71 5G packs a lot of punch for the price. With its 6.7-inch AMOLED full HD+ screen and 4,500mAh battery, you’ll want to keep this $600 smartphone safe, if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one. A sturdy case is a must — but should you opt for a clear TPU case or a sleek leather wallet cover? We’ve hand-picked a selection of some of the best Galaxy A71 5G cases around to help you decide.

Note: These cases are designed to fit the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G model, and are not compatible with the Samsung Galaxy A71 4G.

The official Samsung S View case costs more than some of the others on our list, but it’s worth every penny if you’re looking for top-notch protection for your phone. Right now it’s only available in white, but a black version should be available in the near future. The best bit about this case? All-round protection for your phone and easy access to its functions without opening the cover — so no more flipping your case open and closed constantly. Thanks to the clear-view front cover, you can see the time and date as well as view and manage incoming calls and messages.

OtterBox is a brand you can trust for protective cases, and their Symmetry Series Clear Case is the ideal choice if you want to keep your A71 5G safe while showing off that gorgeous design. This clear polycarbonate case offers slim yet durable protection for your phone against drops and bumps, with a beveled edge that helps protect the screen. All OtterBox cases include a limited lifetime warranty too.

Sometimes you need tough, rugged protection for your phone — like when you’re traveling or working in an industrial environment. Step up the Olixar Armourdillo, which, as its name suggests, offers solid protection for your phone against whatever life throws at it. This dual-layered case has a lightweight TPU polymer inner and hard, impact-resistant polycarbonate exoskeleton outer. The exoskeleton adds additional protection for your phone’s sides and corners and features a pull-out kickstand for hands-free reading, video calls, or movie viewing. With cutouts for all the A71’s ports and tactile button covers, this case also has a textured grid finish that gives superior grip, minimizing the risk of drops.

Leather wallets are great, but what if you want a softer, brushed finish? This suede-effect PU leather wallet case from Kowauri comes in a choice of six colors — so there’s one to suit all tastes. We’d opt for the rather eye-catching petrol blue, pictured, but you can pick up this case in black, brown, coffee, pink, or a deep wine red version. It’s not just about looks, though — this case delivers on the protection front too, with a hard inner shell that holds your phone securely in place and magnetic closure to keep the screen safe from scratches in your pocket or bag. The case has two card slots and a handy pocket for your cash or ID, so you can leave your wallet at home, and it folds out into a flexible kickstand for hands-free Zoom calls or Netflix binges.

With this floral clear case from Osophter, you can show off the design of the A71 5G while adding a touch of personality to your phone. This shatterproof, shock-absorbent TPU and polycarbonate case has extra cushioning for the phone’s corners and comes in six colorful designs, including the pink rose version pictured.

Not all leather wallet cases are created equal, and this one from CoverON is a cut above the rest. With six card slots, a pocket with a clear window for ID, and an additional large pocket for your cash, this phone case is lined with RFID-blocking material to protect your cards from theft. The TPU inner is shock-resistant, offering protection from drops and bumps, while a magnetic closure keeps everything safe inside. It’s made from soft vegan synthetic leather and comes in a choice of three solid colors or two patterns — though we’d opt for the classic black. Open it up and it folds out into a handy kickstand for hands-free gaming, movie viewing, or reading.