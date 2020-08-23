The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cases and covers

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 5 saw the launch of the new Galaxy Note 20 range, including the Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. With a slightly blockier design than its curvy cousin (the Note 20 Ultra) the Note 20 boasts a 6.7-inch flat AMOLED screen and 64-megapixel camera — and if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on one of these new phones, you’ll want to invest in a protective case to keep it safe. Despite its newness to the market, there are already some great cases around for the Galaxy Note 20, from soft leather wallet covers to crystal-clear TPU cases that show off the phone’s design. To make it easier for you to choose, we’ve selected some of the best cases currently available.

Whether you opted for the popular Mystic Bronze or — our favorite — the intriguingly cool Mystic Green, you’ll want to show off your new Note 20. What better way to do that than with this clear, minimalist Symmetry Series case from OtterBox? Unlike some clear cases from other manufacturers, you can trust an OtterBox case to provide a high level of protection — this one has a dual-material construction with a shock-absorbent core and sleek outer shell with a scratch-resistant coating. Raised beveled edges ensure your screen gets that all-important extra protection against scratches and scrapes, and the slim design slips easily into your pocket. Winner!

If you’re looking for a wallet case but find flipping a leather wallet open just to see your notifications a pain, you’re going to love this case from Ghostek. With its hybrid TPU and PC construction, it’s military-grade drop-tested and offers protection against drops up to 2 feet. It’s also scratch-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about popping it in your pocket, while the raised bezel around the screen offers protection for those times you need to get on with work and want to place your phone face down. The best bit? Two handy slots to the rear have plenty of space for your cash, credit cards, train tickets, or ID — so you don’t need to take a separate wallet. This case comes in black or gray and offers great protection for the price.

Phone cases don’t come much more high-tech than this offering from Gear4, which incorporates D30 technology for the thinnest, most advanced drop protection around. D30 technology is found in gloves, helmets, and other protective gear worn by soldiers, motorcycles, and professional athletes — and this case claims to offer an impressive 16 feet of drop protection. Its hard shell provides edge-to-edge protection for your Note 20, with a soft touch, textured back for added grip, and an antibacterial treatment that won’t wear off over time. The Battersea case is compatible with wireless charging and comes in black with orange detailing.

The hunt for high-tech cases brought us the Presidio 2 Grip case from Speck, which utilizes Armor Cloud technology to protect your phone against drops. The tech works kind of like an airbag, with individual air capsules that flex upon impact, with Speck claiming this provides up to 13 feet of drop protection. Your phone screen will certainly be safe if you drop your Note 20, with a raised bezel around the screen protecting it from shattering or cracking. And with no-slip grips on the backplate, you won’t suffer a case of butterfingers while texting or taking photos. The soft-touch finish protects against scratches and has been treated with Microban antimicrobial protection — and you won’t have to take this case off to charge your phone wirelessly, either. This case is available in blue — our personal favorite — or classic black, and all Speck’s cases come with a lifetime warranty, making them well worth the cost of entry.

It’s not often you find a case that combines top-notch protection and serious good looks, but we think the Monarch Case from UAG does both. With not one, not two, but five layers of protection, including an armored frame, genuine grain leather layer, polycarbonate shear plate, metal alloy hardware, and impact-resistant rubber bumper, you’re getting serious protection for your Note 20 — and it looks damn good, too, with its carbon fiber finish. Together, these high-quality, tough materials protect your phone’s outer extremities, deflect and absorb impact, and provide a nice, tactile grip. A raised bezel around the screen ensures it won’t suffer scratches if you leave your phone face down — and this case exceeds Military Drop Test Standards twice, so your phone should stay safe even if the worst happens. With its heavy-duty, tactile TPU button covers, this is a rugged case that won’t be right for all tastes and budgets — but if you’re willing to shell out the cash, then it’s just about the best protection you can get for your Note 20.

For a clear case with a difference, this matte-finish frosted case is a must. Made from a dual layer of polycarbonate and flexible thermoplastic polyurethane, it has a semi-transparent, scratch-resistant finish that repels fingerprints, marks, and smudges. It may be slim, but it doesn’t skimp on protection, offering MIL-STD 810G-516.6 drop protection for drops of up to 4 feet, and inner corner cushions for added shock absorption. This case also supports wireless charging.

It costs a bit more than some of the other cases on our list, but Samsung’s official Clear View case provides protection for the front and back of your phone, so you won’t need a separate screen protector. This slim, lightweight cover is fully touch compatible — just clip it onto the back of your phone and it folds over the front when not in use. Through the semi-transparent front cover, you can view the date and time, battery life, and incoming calls and messages, so it provides all the benefits of a flip case, without having to constantly open and close it. We’d choose the cool copper brown version, but it’s also available in black and a rather zen mint green.

With three slots for cards, your driver’s license, or ID and a handy wallet-style slot for your cash, Olixar’s leather wallet case is the only thing you’ll need when you leave the house. Available in a choice of brown or black, the soft grain leather features stitched finishing, making this case a super-smart accessory for the office. Although it’s lightweight, it’s surprisingly sturdy, offering all-round protection for the Note 20, with easy access to all the phone’s buttons and ports. The best bit? It folds out into a kickstand for hands-free Zoom calls or movie viewing.

For those on a budget, this crystal-clear case from Urspasol offers slim, lightweight protection for your Samsung Galaxy Note 20, without adding bulk. Its ultra-transparent, scratch-resistant TPU shell has been specially treated for long-lasting clarity, so it won’t yellow over time. With tactile button covers and precise cutouts for all the phone’s ports, this case has reinforced corner bumpers to absorb shock when the phone is bumped or dropped — and it supports wireless charging.