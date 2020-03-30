The best Samsung Galaxy S20 cases and covers

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 range — three phones, including the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra — is stylish and impressively powerful, but curved glass and shiny metal do not bear the consequences of accidental meetings with the sidewalk at all well. In other words, you really need to find some solid protection for your smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 may be the smallest of the new range, but it’s every bit as fragile as the Plus and Ultra. Here are the best Galaxy S20 cases we’ve spotted so far, but we’ll update this roundup with our impressions after living with them for a while, and with some fresh options as they emerge, so do check back.

Rejecting the idea that style and substance are mutually exclusive, the latest version of the Mous Limitless case for the Samsung Galaxy S20 offers serious drop protection in a seriously stylish package. It’s a slim case, considering the protection it affords, and that’s partly due to the AiroShock technology which is designed to take the sting out of any impact. The back panel pictured is Aramid Fibre, but this case also comes with black or brown leather, and in a walnut wood finish. The frame adds grip and all the cutouts and button covers you need are present and correct. This case also works with a series of add-on accessories from Mous such as wall and car mounts.

If you’re not a fan of bulky cases, but you’d like some screen protection, then the official Clear View case from Samsung could be exactly what you’re looking for. It clips onto the sides of the Galaxy S20 and gives some basic protection at the corners, but the main attraction is the clear cover that folds over your screen when you’re not using it. The smart thing about this case is that it reveals incoming notifications without you having to open the cover. If you want something slim that won’t interfere with the feel of your S20 or any of its functions, then this unusual case could be ideal. You could make a strong argument that it’s overpriced, but official cases tend to be pricey and no other case is quite like this one.

It’s tough to beat the natural beauty of wood and every case from Kerf is handmade in the U.S. with responsibly sourced hardwoods. You have a choice of 14 different wood types and you can get text or images engraved. Kerf also offers a lifetime warranty, so if you’re concerned about how durable the wood will be, you needn’t be. The inside of the case has an ultra suede lining to cushion the S20. There are wooden button covers, accurate openings, and you can use wireless charging or NFC for mobile payments without having to remove the case. On the downside, these cases do inevitably add some bulk and they’re also expensive, starting from $69 and going far higher from there, but they’re a good choice if you want something unique.

If you want a thin layer of basic protection that will also enhance your grip on your S20, but you can’t stand logos or superfluous details, then Totallee has you covered. This case is as thin as they come, we’re talking 0.02 inches for the matte black and 0.03 inches for the clear one. It’s so light you’ll barely feel it and it’s completely free of branding. It offers a little protection for the camera suite and it will stop you from getting scratches or dings on the frame or glass of your S20, but we wouldn’t rely on this case for drop protection. It’s a little expensive for what it is, but fans of the minimalist look will be satisfied with this case.

Wallet cases can be handy if you like to travel light, or if you just prefer something that offers all-around coverage for slinging your phone in a bag or pocket. Snakehive brings some expertise and style to the table with this case inspired by vintage leather wallets of yore. There’s a simple plastic cradle in each wallet to hold your S20 in place and the leather surround has a magnetic closure. The inside cover is soft and sports three slots for credit cards or ID. There’s a full range of openings for easy access for everything, including the camera on the back. These wallets come in a wide range of colors, from classics like black or brown to teal or plum. The leather feels good in hand and will age in interesting ways.