The Samsung Galaxy S20 range is here, and while it may initially seem as if little has changed from the Galaxy S10, Samsung has snuck in a number of major changes. Most notably, these phones are huge, with the Galaxy S20 Ultra rocking a massive 6.9-inch display. While that may mean the Galaxy S20 Plus is no longer the largest S-series flagship in town, it’s certainly not a small phone, with a huge 6.7-inch display.

A phone that large can get a lot done, but it’s also at risk from bumps, drops, and scratches. More phone is more to break, and it’s a hefty investment to boot. Make sure it’s guarded against outside hazards with a good protective case. Whether you’re looking for something slim and clear, a wallet-like folio, or a tough and rugged case, here are the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus cases to keep your expensive phone safe.

The Galaxy S20 Plus is a big beauty, and we don’t blame you for not wanting to hide it. However, there are still protective case options for you out there. The Essential Zero from ESR is a completely clear and incredibly thin case, and though it’s not going to protect particularly well against drops and bumps, it’s still better than nothing and provides protection from dirt, scratches, and dust. The soft TPU material is easy to grip, and the slightly raised edges protect your camera lenses and screen from dirty surfaces. While it’s not the case for the clumsy or the drop-anxious, it’s still a good everyday choice that doesn’t cramp Samsung’s style.

You’re probably going to find it hard to tear yourself away from the huge screen on your S20 Plus, but now you can ensure the tearing away isn’t caused by a slip. Zizo’s Grip Series does exactly what it says on the tin, and the hand-strap on the back of the case makes it a lot harder for your phone to slip from your grasp. The strap folds back into the case when not required, but it’s also firm enough to prop your phone up as a kickstand. It’s tough and hard-wearing, and should keep your phone guarded against a number of potential hazards. A great choice for the seriously drop-phobic.

If you don’t want to compromise on protection, but do hate hiding that style away, then the NovaShield’s balance between strength and beauty is worth a look. The flexible TPU frame running around the case’s edge provides good protection against bumps and drops, while the clear polycarbonate back guards against scratches and allows your phone’s style to shine through. There’s air-cushioning built into the corners of the cases to further guard against damage from drops, and it’s completely wireless charging compatible. While it’s a little boring for anyone looking to make a statement, Olixar has provided a good solid case here.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a style all its own, but you can always add more — and Snakehive’s vintage leather wallet case is an excellent way to add some serious class. It’s made from full-grain European leather with a softer inner lining to protect your phone, and a plastic holder to keep it in place. There’s room for three credit cards or travel cards in the front cover, and your phone’s display is completely covered when not in use, with a magnetic clasp to hold it shut. Since this is real leather, each case has its own unique finish and will develop a patina as it ages. This case is available in a variety of colors too.

It’s got a style that’s sure to divide opinion, but Ringke has firmly established itself with a strong reputation for solid protection. The Fusion X is made from a combination of a TPU bumper and a clear polycarbonate back. This mix of materials provides good protection from drops and scratches, while still allowing you to show off your phone. The soft TPU around the edges is easy to grip, but there’s also an attachment for a lanyard. Raised edges protect your phone from resting on dirty surfaces, and the unique design is sure to make your phone stand out. However, it’s not the most style-conscious of cases, and those looking for something pretty may want to look elsewhere.

Mous is that crazy company that likes to drop iPhones from space, simply to prove how tough its cases are — and they are tough. Mous proudly proclaims its cases are the best in class for impact protection, and based on its videos, that seems to be absolutely true. It uses Airoshock technology to dampen shocks from drops and falls, but it’s also made from a variety of great feeling materials, so the case looks as good as it performs. The Limitless 3.0 is slim but easy to grip and connects to Mous’ special add-on accessory range. It’s available in walnut, bamboo, black leather, and aramid fiber. However, it’s certainly not cheap.

It’s built like a tank, and in this color, it looks a little like one too. VRS Design’s Damda Glide Pro is a tough, rugged case that’s just as protective as it looks. A tough hard shell is laid over an absorbent soft inner core to guard against a variety of threats, from steep drops to scratches from keys in your pocket. There’s a compartment on the back that gives you somewhere to store a couple of credit cards or spare cash, and despite that, it’s still quite thin and lightweight. Clicky button covers feel good, and, while the price is a bit on the higher side, it’s hard to argue it doesn’t offer a lot for your money.

When you’re looking for pure protection, Ghostek is one of those companies that can really provide the goods. The Atomic Slim 3 case is made using advanced military-grade designs, and features an absorbent TPU inner core, R7x shock-absorbing tech, and an aluminum alloy armor metal frame Ghostek has dubbed “Atomic No. 13”. It’s an impressive spec sheet, and it seems to deliver, with Ghostek boasting of drop-protection up to 12 feet (3.6 meters). The sides are anti-slip, and raised edges mean your phone won’t rest directly onto surfaces. It’s on the expensive side, but it costs an awful lot less than a new phone.

Who better to provide your protection than Samsung itself? The LED View’s headline feature is undoubtedly the dot matrix on the front cover that displays the time and a variety of other information, but it’s also pretty protective, with a hard plastic back cover that protects against scratches and a front cover that keeps your display guarded. There’s an automatic sleep/wake function built into the cover, saving your battery, and a premium coating enhances your grip. On the minus side, it’s very expensive for what it is, but even with that in mind, the LED View case is a Samsung classic for a reason, and it’s a great piece of equipment — if you’re happy to pay up for it.