A few years ago, a device with a 6.9-inch display would have been considered a tablet, but times have changed, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is able to rock such a massive screen thanks in large part to the continued drive to do away with phone bezels. So while the S20 Ultra’s 6.9-inch display is still massive and requires two hands to properly use, it’s not crazy to imagine using it as your daily driver.

What a display it is too. Samsung has outdone itself yet again with the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Colors are vibrant and bright, while the dark, inky blacks are deep enough to dive into. It’s a stunning screen — and it’s well worth protecting. A broken screen is something every smartphone owner has to deal with at some point in their life, and it’s never fun. Thankfully, the worst can be avoided with a good screen protector. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra screen protectors you can buy.

Please note: The S20 Ultra’s ultrasonic fingerprint scanner can be affected by some screen protectors, and we’ve highlighted where manufacturers have confirmed their products work with the in-display sensor. However, we have not been able to test them all yet. We’ll be updating this article with details once they become available.

It’s incredibly expensive, but spend some time with the Whitestone Dome Glass protector and you’ll see why it’s so highly-priced. Whitestone’s protector is made from tough tempered glass that bends to match your phone’s curves, ensuring complete protection. But the real magic is found in the installation process. Rather than using a normal adhesive, Whitestone uses a liquid adhesive with a curing process to ensure a tight fit that’s also protective. The cured liquid between the protector and your device means there’s no loss of sensitivity or clarity, and it also means the protector works perfectly with the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in the S20 Ultra. An extra protector in the package helps to justify the high price.

Glass protectors aren’t for everyone, and if you love a slim, sleek fit over the hard protection glass affords, a film protector is a great way to go. Spigen’s Neo Flex comes in a twin pack — so you have a free replacement — and it’s made from flexible film, so it curves to cover your whole display. It’s compatible with Spigen’s cases, making it a great complement to your protection, and has self-healing technology that combats fingerprints and minor scratches. Installation involves spraying a wet solution onto the screen protector, which may seem a little odd initially. But let it dry, and that solution provides a strong and close bond to your device. This is a good protector at a great price.

Smartphone displays produce blue light, which could potentially damage your eyesight over long periods and make it harder to sleep at night. There are a number of ways to combat blue light, but buying a screen protector built to protect your eyes is one of the easiest. This protector comes with the Eyesafe layer, which filters out blue light without distorting the color of your display. It feels just like your device’s screen and comes with anti-microbial and self-healing finishes to make sure it stays clean and clear throughout your use. It’s very expensive for a film protector though, and there are definitely cheaper ways to protect your eyes. But if you can afford it, this is an excellent protector.

If the thought of a display covered in scratches brings you out in hives, Tech 21’s Impact Shield could be your protector of choice. It’s made from flexible film, but that film has been reinforced with three scratch-resistant protective layers. Because it’s film, it curves around your device’s display, and it’s extremely thin too. It also has anti-microbial properties, and installation is easy thanks to the included alignment applicator. However, even at a sale price, it’s an expensive piece of gear. Also, glass is generally better at resisting scratches, meaning the only reason to have this is if you don’t like the thickness of glass. But if that describes you, this is a great choice.

Simple glass protection isn’t hard to come by, and Eiger is a great choice if you’re looking for a reasonably priced option. It’s made from tough tempered glass and covers the entirety of your phone’s display. This full coverage keeps it protected but does mean it doesn’t work well with protective cases. It does work with the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, however, thanks to the hole cut into the screen, and it comes with an anti-dust layer to stop dust from entering the edges of the protector. While not a great choice for anyone using an S20 Ultra case, if your phone is going naked, this works well.

We know screen protectors guard against bumps, scratches, and dirt — but did you know they can also protect against glare? If you’re outside often, you may have found difficulties reading your screen in bright sunshine. This protector from IQ Shield comes with a special matte finish to cut out glare, making it easier to see your phone’s screen under strong lights. It’s also quite protective, as it’s made from durable, military-grade film that’s designed to adhere to the curved edges of your device. It uses a wet installation method for a close fit to your device’s display, and it’s super cheap. Best of all, there’s another protector in the package, so you have a spare for replacement or for a friend.

