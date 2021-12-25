The best science fiction books to read this holiday season, including one set in a parallel universe.

Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? by Philip K Dick, published in 1968, is regarded as one of the most influential science fiction books of all time, as well as a founding document of the new wave science fiction movement.

The story follows bounty hunter Rick Deckard on his mission to capture and kill six fugitive androids in a post-apocalyptic San Francisco.

The book was so well-received that it was adapted into the critically acclaimed film “Blade Runner,” starring Harrison Ford.

This lesser-known story by HG Wells, author of War of the Worlds, features a shipwreck, human-animal hybrids, and, of course, a mad scientist.

“An exercise in youthful blasphemy,” Wells himself described the novel.

Pain and cruelty, moral responsibility, human identity, and man’s relationship with nature are among the philosophical themes explored in the novel.

Dark Matter was released in 2016, making it a much more recent sci-fi book than our previous picks.

However, the novel, which is based on the many-worlds interpretation of quantum physics, is no less evocative because of it.

The story revolves around a professor who wakes up one day to an entirely different life, one that could have been his reality had he chosen a different path in the past.

The text, which NPR describes as a “jet-propelled science thriller,” poses the important question, “What if I had made different choices when I was younger?” in a very digestible (almost anti-Stephen King) manner.

This novel, the first in a seven-part series, is described as “comedic sci-fi.”

The series is also one of the most popular in the science fiction genre, having been translated into over 30 languages and adapted into successful films.

This book follows Arthur Dent, an Englishman, as he navigates life after Earth was destroyed by a race of aliens known as the Vogons.

The Martian is Andy Weir’s first novel, and let’s just say that for a debut, it hits the mark.

It was so good that it was adapted into a film starring Matt Damon, which you’ve most likely seen.

Essentially, this is a gripping survival story that follows Mark Watney, an American astronaut, as he becomes stranded on Mars in 2035.

