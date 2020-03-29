The Best Switch Controller For Handheld Mode Is On Sale Right Now

When it comes to playing the Nintendo Switch in handheld mode, it can be a bit difficult for those with big hands. Whether it’s cramps or my hands falling asleep, it’s not a very comfortable experience. Thankfully, there are a lot of great options, including Switch grips and one particularly great controller. The Hori Split Pad Pro was released alongside last year’s Daemon X Machina, but thankfully, it works great with almost every single game on the Switch–and right now, it’s discounted on Amazon.

The Hori Split Pad Pro is currently $40.54 on Amazon right now, down from its original price of $50. It comes with free Prime shipping, though depending on your location, it may take a while to arrive. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so if you’re interested, it’s best to act sooner rather than later.

$40.54 ( $50 )

The Split Pad Pro is my preferred way of playing the Switch in handheld mode. Its ergonomic design makes it a more comfortable experience, and its analog sticks are more similar to a standard controller than what the Joy-Cons feature. It also boasts bigger face and shoulder buttons as well as an excellent D-pad and programmable back paddles–and to top it all off, the Switch still fits perfectly into its dock. It’s important to note that these controllers only work in handheld mode.

