The best trick you can learn today is using your Android’s HIDDEN Smart Lock feature.

The best trick you can learn today is to use your Android’s HIDDEN Smart Lock feature.

Users of Android devices can use a variety of security features, including Smart Lock, which is one of them.

Google introduced the Smart Lock feature to Android in 2015.

Smart Lock’s technology allows Android users to specify when it’s acceptable for the phone to bypass the PIN or other security features in place to automatically access their phone.

Android users have a variety of Smart Lock options.

When you’re carrying your device on your person, the ‘On-body Detection’ option keeps it unlocked.

When you’re in a trusted location, like your home, the ‘Trusted Places’ option keeps your device unlocked.

When you connect a trusted Bluetooth device, such as your car stereo, the ‘Trusted Devices’ option keeps your device unlocked.

When your device recognizes your face, the ‘Trusted Face’ option unlocks it automatically.

Finally, by recognizing your voice, the ‘Voice Match’ option allows you to access and interact with Google Assistant even if your screen is locked.

You must have an active internet connection (preferably WiFi) before you can use Smart Lock.

Next, make sure all of your apps are up to date by going to the Google Play store.

Last but not least, your device will require a pattern, PIN, or password.

You can turn on Smart Lock once you’ve completed those steps.

To trust agents, go to Settings andamp; Lock screen andamp; security andgt; Advanced andgt; Trust agents.

Drag the slider next to Smart Lock (Google) to the right, then tap the back arrow next to Trust agents to return to the previous screen.

Find Smart Lock and tap it. Then enter your pattern, PIN, or password, and choose a Smart Lock type.

Then, to enable it, simply follow the on-screen instructions.

