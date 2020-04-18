The best Zoom alternatives for videoconferencing

Zoom is one of the fastest-growing videoconferencing apps out there. It’s easy to set up and host video calls. But in light of recent security and privacy concerns about Zoom, you might want to try a good Zoom alternative. They’re all excellent for video calls friends and family, or conferencing with your colleagues while working from home.

It’s worth noting that while all of these have free versions, some offer temporary access to additional features if you need them. The following list includes applications that allow you to participate without having to actually register for the app (though some may require the host to register).

Webex is a videoconferencing app that has been around for quite some time. The company was originally founded in 1995 and was subsequently acquired by Cisco in 2007. While it has been known as a business application and continues to focus on serving companies, it does have a very good free version that’s worth checking out — especially since it has expanded the features of the freemium version from 50 to 100 participants, removed of the 40-minute limit on meetings, and added call-in abilities.

In addition to the free version, Webex also offers premium plans starting at $13.50 per month, per host. The premium plans offer additional functionality including cloud storage, recording transcripts, a downloadable video file of meetings, customizable meeting room links, and more. The company also sells a range of videoconferencing products for business users such as the Cisco Webex Room Kit and the Cisco Webex Desk Pro.

Webex

Another long-time player in the videoconferencing space is Skype, which, thanks to its high-quality audio and video, has been a go-to platform for one-on-one conversations since the beta was released in 2003. Its Meet Now feature (which is accessed by choosing the Meet Now button on the left side of the app) offers free videoconferencing. You can even head on over to the Skype website to create a free conference room — no app download required.

If you need a hand, here’s how to get started using Skype.

Skype Meet Now

Jitsi Meet is an open-source platform that lets you quickly and easily create an online meeting by simply navigating to the site and clicking on Go. If you are more technical and want to build your own dedicated solution, you can check out Jitsu Videobridge. However, it’s worth noting that most people will be perfectly content with the web version, which offers many features found in more well-known apps, such as chat, screen sharing, and the ability to “kick” troublemakers.

Additional features of Jitsi Meet include apps for both iOS and Android, the ability to stream your meeting via YouTube Live, the option to lock your room with a password, and even the ability to embed your Jitsi Meet call on a website. Plus, since Jitsi Meet is open source, it’s completely free to use.

Jitsi Meet

Remember Google Hangouts? Well, despite not being promoted by Google, the service is still available and free to use. You can use Hangouts to video chat with up to 10 people. There aren’t a lot of features. You have access to a text chat and can share your screen, but really, that’s about it. Still, if you want quick and easy, this is worth checking out.

If you are an existing G Suite customer, you may want to consider looking at Hangouts Meet instead. Hangouts Meet can accommodate up to 250 participants per call depending on your plan. G Suite starts at $6 per month, per user and includes access to Gmail for Business (which you can use with your own domain), up to unlimited cloud storage space (depending on your plan and the amount of users), as well as access to all of Google’s other services such as Calendar, Docs, Sheets, Slides, etc. for your business.

Google Hangouts

Talky is a dead simple video chat app that you can use to create a video call in a matter of seconds. It doesn’t require any kind of registration to use, simply pick a name for your group and send out the link to your friends. You can also share your screen and even pass time playing the Lander game while waiting for your friends or colleagues to show up to the call. The only potential negative is that it’s limited to six people per call.

Talky