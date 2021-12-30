The billionaire reveals that Elon Musk’s humanoid robots could develop personalities and become your friends.

Elon Musk’s humanoid robots could have personalities and become your friends, according to the billionaire.

ELON MUSK has big plans for his humanoid robots, including companionship and individual personalities.

On a podcast, Elon Musk, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, discussed his plans for the Tesla Bot in greater detail.

Tesla Bots, Musk said on the Lex Fridman podcast, could one day be companions as well as workers.

“Over time, it could develop a distinct personality,” he said.

It’s not as if all robots are created equal.

“Or whatever you want to call it, that personality could evolve to match the owner.”

Musk also stated that the primary goal of his humanoid robots is to perform tasks that humans dislike.

They could be used for “repetitive and boring work” that could cause human injury, according to him.

A subtly imperfect robot, according to Telsa’s CEO, could be “the perfect buddy.”

He was hesitant to use the term “owners” when referring to the humans who would be in charge of the robots, saying it felt wrong.

The podcast’s host, Fridman, is a scientist who researches human-robot interactions.

Musk’s bots, he agreed, could help with loneliness.

Musk revealed earlier this year that he is working on a Tesla robot that will perform “boring or dangerous tasks” and will look like a human.

The lifelike droid will be 5ft 8in tall and weigh a frighteningly realistic 125 pounds.

The Tesla Bot, codenamed Optimus, will be built next year, according to Musk.

A screen will appear in place of a face, and the droid will be controlled by an AI system.

