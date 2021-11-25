The Black Friday deal on Call of Duty Vanguard brings the price down to just (dollar)39.

YOU CAN GET CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD FOR A FRACTION OF THE RRP.

The blockbuster shooter is now available for only (dollar)39 on Xbox and PlayStation.

This is true for the game’s Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PS4 and PS5 versions.

Given that Call of Duty Vanguard usually sells for (dollar)69.99, this is a huge win.

So you just saved (dollar)30 on a game that’s only been out for a few weeks.

Even better, you still have a week to use Vanguard to level up your guns in Warzone.

Vanguard’s weaponry will be introduced in the new Warzone Pacific map, which will debut on December 2.

On the product pages, however, the price listing does not appear.

Instead, Walmart claims that you can “see price in cart,” which refers to the online shopping cart.

When a retailer wants to sell a product for a low price, usually below the RRP, this can happen.

It means they can go much lower than the recommended price without having to “advertise” it as such.

You can only buy one copy of each product, which is likely to deter wholesalers from snapping up the game at such a low cost.

In our review, The Sun gave Call of Duty Vanguard a 55, praising the fast-paced and cinematic Campaign as well as the engaging Multiplayer.

If you’ve been following Vanguard news at all, you’re aware that we’re heading back to World War 2.

For the Call of Duty series, that’s a tried-and-true theater of war, so Sledgehammer Games risked treading overly familiar ground.

Thankfully, the story is enlivened by a focus on the formation of the special forces during WWII.

This allows you to see key aspects of the war in a new light – and makes you feel very important.

That’s crucial for a campaign that’s getting closer to becoming a film.

It also means we’ll have the opportunity to travel to all of the major conflict zones, including North Africa, the Pacific, and the Western and Eastern Fronts.

It revolves around four Operators, each of whom is based on a real person.

All of the prices in this article were correct at the time of publication, but they may have changed since then.

Before making any purchase, always conduct your own research.

