The board game industry is coming together to help indie stores during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing state and local governments to order so-called “non-essential” businesses to shut down. The economic cost of those closures is being felt by everyone, from bars, restaurants, and retail shops, and their employees. That includes independent tabletop game stores.

The lifeblood of the modern tabletop industry is a vast network of local game stores and the communities they help to bring together. Role-playing groups use them to search for new members, and for organized play events like those sponsored by Paizo’s Pathfinder Society. Collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering and The Pokémon Trading Card Game both have elaborate calendars filled with events taking place at stores. So to do the titles from Fantasy Flight, like Star Wars: X-Wing Miniatures Game and Star Wars: Legion. Nearly all of those activities have come to a halt, and the associated loss of revenue for local retailers is cause for concern.

One way that consumers can help, said John Stacy, executive director of The Game Manufacturer’s Association (GAMA), is by continuing to shop at their local game store if they can, while also respecting the practice of social distancing.

In a phone interview with Polygon on Thursday, he said that the continued operation of independent game stores is “critically vital” to the tabletop industry as whole. While GAMA counts more than 600 stores among its membership, he estimates that there are between 3,000 and 4,000 local game stores spread all across the country. As of Thursday, he estimates that at least two thirds of them have closed their doors.

“It’s a very difficult time right now for them,” Stacy said. “Like any small business, they’re trying to figure out how to take care of their employees, how to keep their customers happy, how to keep the doors open so that when we get through this situation everything can then be opened again. There’s a lot of uncertainty right now in the industry.”

This crisis has caused GAMA to shift its focus. Recently it spent time and effort working against the Trump administration’s tariffs on Chinese imports. Now all hands are on deck to provide support and resources to small business owners. That includes a lengthy list of resources for stores to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several large publishers have already launched initiatives of their own to help support the local game stores that sell their products. Perhaps the most high profile is Wizards of the Coast. Magic: The Gathering generates huge foot traffic with its weekly calendar of events, and with rituals like Friday Night Magic moving online, special attention is being paid to include local retailers in that process. Wizards is even providing support for setting up stores with Discord servers. Even game distributors are offering help, with tips for how game retailers can stay connected with their customers online.

A number of smaller publishers are also going to great lengths to support independent retailers, Stacy said. GAMA is tracking those initiatives online via a Google document titled “Publisher Crisis Initiatives,” which is intended for retailers and consumers alike. It details efforts by companies like Atlas Games, which at the time of publication is shipping the orders that retailers would normally receive in-store directly to their customers instead. Other publishers, including HABA (Rhino Hero) and Iello (Mountains of Madness), are crediting retailers if customers simply add a note to an online order saying where they normally go to buy their games. Meanwhile, Modiphius (Vampire: The Masquerade, The Elder Scrolls: Call to Arms) has set up an affiliate program that gives customers a 10% discount and allows retailers to earn 40% of the revenue from their purchases online.

Stacy said that, where they are able, some independent retailers are also doing curbside pick-up. Still, others are opting for local delivery — including the new Chicago Board Game Cafe. The best solution, Stacy said, is to rapidly move businesses online. That’s the strategy being employed by my own friendly local game store, The Gift of Games, which has expanded its online presence using Lightspeed.

Stacy said that every part of the tabletop ecosystem — publishers, distributors, retailers, and customers alike — will need to rely on the sense of community that brought them together around the table in the first place.

“We have to pull together,” Stacy said. “If we don’t have a healthy front line of stores, if we don’t have happy publishers, then it will be distribution [next] and all the tiers collapse if we’re not supporting each other.”

If you don’t know where your closest local game retailer is located, GAMA is working quickly to get a store locator up and running at its website. Other options include searching the Wizards store locator, similar locators maintained by publishers like HABA and Stonemaier Games, and even Google Maps.

