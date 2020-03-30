The Cast Of Watchmen Want You To Wash Your Hands

Watchmen, our favorite show of 2019, might not come back for another season, but the show’s stars have found a reason to come together. Showrunner Damon Lindelof has taken to Instagram to post a video of the show’s cast encouraging people to wash their hands and practice effective social distancing amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The video doesn’t really contain much in the way of practical advice, but if we put aside for a moment how celebrities creating videos like this can be condescending, we have here a nice little reunion of the show’s celebrated cast–and some of them have delivered their messages in character.

The video, below, includes Regina King (Angela Abar), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Cal), Tom Mison (Mr Phillips), Sara Vickers (Ms. Crookshanks), Andrew Howard (Red Scare), Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Tim Blake Nelson (Wade Tillman), Dustin Ingram (Agent Petey), and Jovan Adepo (Will Reeves).

The highlight is Jean Smart returning to Laurie Blake, just as caustic and abrasive as ever. Being called a “social distance denying dips**t” by Silk Spectre herself is a delight. Ingram also gets to hint at Petey’s own Watchmen obsession, which was largely kept outside the show’s diegesis and explained via Peteypedia.

If you’re still puzzling over Watchmen, check out all the details that were explained in the show’s official podcast.