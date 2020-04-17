“The confined think they are experiencing the first collapse of our civilization”

INTERVIEW – Socio-anthropologist, Fanny Parise paints a picture of a confinement experienced as a utopia, and of confined people who aspire to a new model of society.

Fanny Parise is a socio-anthropologist, associate researcher at the Lake Geneva Institute for Practical Theology at the University of Lausanne (Switzerland). She is conducting a study of 6000 Swiss and French volunteers to better understand, over time, how confinement is experienced by the population.

LE FIGARO. – Your study shows that people have been slow to understand the severity of the epidemic …

Fanny PARISE. – There was a whole acceptance process. When people first heard about the epidemic, it was very far away. Then when she arrived in Italy, people sensitive to health or ecology understood that it was going to happen to us. But the majority found it difficult to truly understand it, even when schools and businesses were closed. This is true every time there is an epidemic, we see a minimization of the events because emotionally it is too difficult, especially in our western societies where the danger has been put at a distance.