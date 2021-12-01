The Covid robot enforces social distance in crowds by alerting people who are approaching too closely.

In crowds, the Covid robot enforces social distance by alerting people who are approaching too closely.

University of Maryland scientists have developed a robot that intervenes when two or more people are standing less than two metres apart.

According to researchers, a robot that detects people breaking social distancing guidelines and warns them to stand apart could be used to keep people from getting too close in crowds.

The autonomous robot was equipped with a Red Green Blue—Depth (RGB-D) camera and a 2-D LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor by University of Maryland scientists, allowing it to monitor nearby humans and measure the distance between them.

If two or more people are standing less than two metres apart, the robot moves towards them and displays a text warning on a mounted screen, urging them to move apart if they are not in the same household or bubble.

The robot assesses whether the humans are moving or standing still, as well as whether they are breaking the social distancing protocol, using a machine learning system called Deep Reinforcement Learning and a navigation algorithm called Frozone.

The researchers wrote in the journal PLOS ONE that an inbuilt thermal camera can detect people with potential fevers, which could be sent to security or healthcare professionals to aid contact-tracing.

Connecting the robot to a building’s CCTV system could make it more effective at detecting people who are standing too close together.

After retail and supermarket workers and healthcare workers reported an increase in abuse from customers and patients throughout the pandemic, such robots could be useful in enforcing social distancing without exposing human workers to Covid or potential abuse.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many healthcare workers and security personnel had to put their health at risk to serve the public,” wrote Adarsh Jagan Sathyamoorthy and colleagues in their report.

“Our main goal is to equip them with the tools they need to serve their communities safely and effectively.”

Throughout the pandemic, robots have used pulses of ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect hospitals, workplaces, and even Hollywood studios.

In May of last year, it was reported that Xenex, a Texas disinfectant company, had approached Netflix, Amazon, and Sony to protect their sets.

Wheeled Mitra robots with video screens, which were designed to help in care homes, have become popular in hospitals across India for assisting doctors in holding video calls with patients.

