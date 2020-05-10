The creator of Wunderlist will offer an alternative to To-Do with Superlist – Geeko

Christian Reber, the young start-up who had managed to sell his start-upWunderlist to Microsoft in 2015 for more than $ 100 million, does not take heart from the closure of his creation. This May 6, 2020, Wunderlist is bowing out. Most of the service’s functionalities have been integrated into the To-Do application of

Microsoft.

The man had tried a few months ago to buy the start-up that he had sold to Microsoft, but the American giant had kindly declined the proposal. For Microsoft, the acquisition of Wunderlist served an objective of integration into its various verticals.

An air of revenge

The creator of Wunderlist therefore worked for several months on a new project to revive Wunderlist under a new name. Superlist should be very similar to the previous project of the start-up, while incorporating some new features. Christian Reber does not intend to offer only a task management tool but a real collaborative work tool.

Promotions

You can register on the new app’s website to receive notification as soon as the service becomes available. Logically, the launch should take place in 2020.