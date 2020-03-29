The Crew 2 Adds 20 New Cars And Live Summits In Latest Free Update

The Crew 2 got another major update earlier this week on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The update, named Inner Drive, introduces 20 new cars to the game, including the Koenigsegg Jesko (2020) and the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (2020). It won’t cost you a thing, either.

On top of this, the update adds 15 new Live Summit events, with a new one debuting each week. A heap of vanity items and avatars have been added too, and new hobbies are coming soon.

More cars are coming on April 8, too. They include the Ferrari Enzo Ferrari (2002), Lamborghini Diablo GT (1999), and Proto Alpha Mark X (2020).

The vanity items coming include some options that have not featured in the game previously, such as custom nitro, horns, window tints, and 2D emotes. Here’s every vanity item that players will get when they download the update:

The update weighs in at 10GB on all systems, and will download automatically. It’s also making various fixes and improvements across the board, meaning that The Crew 2 will be in better shape than ever.

The Crew 2 scored 8/10 in its original 2018 review, written before its numerous free updates. Edmond Tran praised the game for its “player-friendly features, freedom of movement, and its willingness to bend the rules in order to make things exciting and varied for an accessible, American-themed thrillride.”