The Crew 2 Is Free This Weekend on PS4

Looking for something new to play this Easter weekend? The Crew 2 is completely free on the PlayStation 4 from 9th April through 13th April, with no restrictions or limitations. Should you decide to purchase the multi-disciplined Ubisoft racer at the end of the trial, you’ll be able to continue you where you left off. It’s currently 70 per cent off as part of Sony’s big Spring Sale.

“Players will have access to the full game including the newest update, Inner Drive, which brings 20 new vehicles, weekly PvE competitions, and unique LIVE Summit events where players must reach the top of the leaderboard to win exclusive rewards based on their rankings,” reveals the press release. Are you going to give this a go? Turn into a plane in the comments section below.