The Crew 2 Is Out Now On Google Stadia

Two years after launch and right next to the release of a pretty big update, The Crew 2 finally makes its way to Google’s cloud gaming platform Stadia.

The Crew 2’s Stadia launch includes all current and future content available for the open-world racer. And with the game being on Stadia, and Stadia being accessible via the cloud, Google and Ubisoft tout this release as having a cross-save/cross-play feature between devices with access to the Stadia app.

Further, The Crew 2 has been specifically adapted for the Stadia platform. In a blog post, Ubisoft said that the “entire User Interface of the game, texts, graphics, and associated features have been reworked to fit the smaller size of a mobile phone screen and adapt automatically itself to the platform you are playing on.”

This launch announcement comes alongside a substantial update for The Crew 2 that introduces a bunch of new stuff, such as vanity items, cars, live summits, and more. The latest update is the game’s fifth major expansion and it’s completely free for anyone who owns the game. You can check out an overview of the update in the image below.

We scored the game an 8/10 in our original 2018 review of The Crew 2, with editor Edmond Tran saying, “Despite its shortcomings, The Crew 2 still displays admirable strengths, which lie in its player-friendly features, freedom of movement, and its willingness to bend the rules in order to make things exciting and varied for an accessible, American-themed thrillride.”