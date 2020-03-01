The curious transformation of 45 plastic bottles in the upholstery of a car

The fashion industry produces jewelry, clothing and bags from polyethylene (PET) bottles. In addition, more and more furniture is made with scrap material such as shredded paper, plastic bottles or wood shavings. Recycling and reuse has also reached the automotive industry. Many brands already use recycled plastics to manufacture various components. The last example is that of Audi, which for the first time offers an upholstery for the seats of the new A3 produced from recycled plastic material, for which up to 45 1.5-liter polyethylene (PET) bottles are used.

Up to 89% of the fabric used is made up of recycled PET bottles, which are transformed into thread with which the fabric is made. The result is a material that guarantees the same levels of quality, in terms of appearance and feel, as conventional textile upholstery.

Together, up to 45 1.5-liter PET bottles are used in the seats. Additionally, another 62 bottles of polyethylene are recycled to make the carpet that covers the floor of the cabin in the new Audi A3.

Other components of the interior are also increasing the proportion of secondary raw materials used in its manufacture, such as the insulation and absorption elements, the side panels of the trunk, the loading plane and the floor mats.

Even so, currently the upholstery of the seats is not made entirely with recyclable material. The lower layer of interwoven material, attached to the immediately superior material with adhesive, is the one that poses the challenge. But work is being done to replace it with recyclable polyester, as indicated by the person responsible for the development of materials in the textile division of Audi, Ute Grönheim.

“Our goal is to make the upholstery of seats completely based on materials that can be recycled again. And we are not far from achieving it,” said Grönheim.

In the new Audi A3 there are three different designs of upholstery materials, which include a proportion of up to 89% recycled material. One of them is the gray-steel material called “Torsion”, in which the yellow contrast stitching creates an outstanding visual effect. The “Puls” material is also offered, which in the S line finish offers a combination of silver and black tones with contrast stitching in a darker gray. Later there will be a combination of red and black with contrast stitching. In this line of equipment, these designs form the basic offer and can be combined with synthetic leather side elements. .