The cute trailer for Netflix’s newest rom-com hides the movie’s weird twist

Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, Love Wedding Repeat, is about a man named Jack (Sam Claflin) doing his best to make sure his sister’s wedding goes smoothly. Along the way he runs into his ex, her ex, and the girl of his dreams who got away. There are plenty of hijinks in the trailer alone — a sleep serum! Lots of slapping! A drunken love confession!

But the trailer itself hides what is probably the weirdest part of the movie.

[Ed. note: the rest of this story contains a Netflix-approved spoiler for the movie.]

The synopsis for Love Wedding Repeat reveals that “alternate versions of the same day” unfold.

What does this mean? Is Jack trapped in a Groundhog Day-esque cycle where he wakes up every day to repeat the same wedding until it goes right? Does he have save points along the way? If he makes it through to the toast, but flubs up, does he restart from the beginning ,or just from the ceremony? Are these alternate routes just theoretical situations or is Jack moving through branching timelines? We’ll have to wait to find out, as the trailer barely hints at this aspect of story.

Love Wedding Repeat also stars Eleanor Tomlinson, Olivia Munn, and Freida Pinto. It hits Netflix on April 10.