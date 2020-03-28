The CW’s Flash, Supernatural, And Legacies Season Finales Delayed Due To Coronavirus

As the world weathers the storm of the global COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the entertainment industry is being forced to make some major adjustments. Movie premieres have been delayed, major conventions have been canceled, and theatrical releases are being shuffled to digital within weeks. Now, as the situation continues to develop, we’re beginning to see its effects on currently airing shows. Earlier this week, The Walking Dead announced that the final episode of Season 10 would be pushed back to an unspecified date. Today, Variety has reported that three CW shows, The Flash, Supernatural, and Legacies, would see similar delays.

The Flash will continue airing through May 19 before it enters a hiatus period while the episode of Legacies airing on March 26 will be the last for a while. The Flash’s time slot will be taken over by the new DC superhero show, Stargirl, while In The Dark will take over for Legacies in the 9PM Thursday spot.

Supernatural has completed filming through the 18th episode of its final season, but post-production has been delayed thanks to studio closures during the pandemic. Supernatural will continue through March 30 before its time slot is taken over by new episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway.

It is not currently known when production will be able to resume, so new dates and schedules have yet to be announced.