The Dark Pictures Anthology Continues with Little Hope on PS4 This Summer

Whatever you thought of Man of Medan, Supermassive Games’ follow up is looking like a more interesting tale. Called Little Hope, the second instalment in the Dark Pictures Anthology is due for release on PlayStation 4 in summer 2020. Bandai Namco has just published a brand new trailer, which you can see above.

The game is named after the town in which it’s set, where four students and their professor are trapped by a mysterious fog. Little Hope’s history of witchcraft comes out to haunt them in another Until Dawn-esque cinematic adventure, with multiple paths and endings.

Will you be venturing into Little Hope this summer? Stay out of the dark in the comments below.