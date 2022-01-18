The dark world of sexism, racism, and ‘hate raids’ online is revealed by Jidion’s Twitch ban for harassing Pokimane.

The dark world of sexism, racism, and ‘hate raids’ online is exposed by Jidion’s Twitch ban for harassing Pokimane.

Gaming used to be based on people getting together to have a good time while competing in a healthy way.

However, as they compete for views and popularity on platforms like Twitch and YouTube, streamers who stand to make a lot of money can find themselves in a toxic world of sexism, racism, and ‘hate raids.’

JiDion, a Twitch streamer and YouTuber, was recently permanently banned after encouraging his followers to harass fellow gamer Pokimane.

Content creators playing video games like Fortnite and League of Legends on their consoles are live streamed on the Amazon-owned platform.

The app, which can be accessed via phone, PlayStation, and its website, has been dubbed the “undisputed champion of its arena,” with 91 percent of all video game streaming.

Sponsorship deals, collaborations, and paywalled content are all up for grabs, with cash windfalls in the millions on the line for those who rise to the top ranks of getting the most hits, just like social media influencers.

Imane Anys, a Moroccan-Canadian internet personality, is one of those who has benefited from her online celebrity as a result of her broadcasting of video game content.

Pokimane, as she is known to her legions of fans, was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2021, with a net worth of (dollar)2-3 million and over 8.5 million Twitch followers.

So when JiDion – Jidion Adams – encouraged his army of followers to flock to Pokimane’s Twitch stream by saying “everybody say L (plus) Ratio” in her chat, it had consequences – but using the platform to spread hatred isn’t uncommon.

Last year, Twitch was boycotted by content creators and viewers who felt the platform didn’t do enough to combat online abuse.

A ‘hate raid’ occurs when a barrage of abuse is directed at a single person in order to inundate that person’s channel with hateful language, which is done at dozens of times per minute by bots.

These messages can be horrifying and soul-destroying to the person who receives them, and many of them are tailored to their intended recipient’s race, sexual orientation, or gender.

Max, a 19-year-old bisexual transgender man, has been a victim of one of these raids.

“Being so open about my identity draws a lot of hate from people I don’t know the majority of the time,” he told Radio 1 Newsbeat.

On January 12, 2022, JiDion allegedly launched a “hate raid” on Pokimane’s stream, and some believe the move was misogynistic.

Mizkif, a Twitch star, expressed her thoughts on Twitter, writing: “Sad how…

