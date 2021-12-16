The dates for the next full Moon in 2021 have been revealed, including the Cold Moon.

When is the next full Moon? Here are all the dates for 2021, including the Cold Moon.

A FULL Moon illuminates the night sky, and there’s one coming up soon.

We’ve put together a handy guide to everything you need to know about full Moons and when they occur, including when the next Hunter’s Moon will occur.

The Moon is merely a rock orbiting the Earth.

It’s also worth noting that it doesn’t emit any visible light of its own.

When we see the Moon, it’s only because light from other objects (such as the Earth or the Sun) strikes it and bounces back to our eyes.

Because the Moon, Earth, and Sun are in constant motion, we can see different parts of the Moon at any given time.

The Moon’s back side is illuminated when it passes between the Earth and the Sun, leaving humanity in the dark.

A new Moon is what this is called.

The Moon is fully illuminated when it is on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun, giving us a full Moon.

Between these two, there are various phases with a total cycle of about 29.5 days.

November 19 was the last full Moon.

The next full Moon will be in December of 2021, on December 1819.

It’s known as the Cold Moon, and it’ll be at its fullest on December 18 at 11:35 p.m. New York time.

The best time to see it in the UK will be on December 19 in the morning.

In 2021, there will be 12 full Moons to see, each with its own name.

The complete list is as follows:

There are two Supermoons among them, in which the full Moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

The April 27 and May 26 Supermoons were the two official Supermoons.

However, due to their enormous apparent size in the sky, the full Moons in March and June were also classified as Supermoons by some.

