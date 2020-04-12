The Definitive Technology Studio Slim sound bar system has reached a new low price at $600

The Definitive Technology Studio Slim 3.1-channel sound bar system is down to $599.98 at Best Buy. This sound bar normally sells for around $800, and it’s going for as much as $1,000 at some retailers like Crutchfield. The drop to $600 is the lowest we have ever seen. Even when it has gone on sale in the past, it has only dropped as low as $650.

New low price Definitive Technology Studio Slim 3.1-channel soundbar system with 8-inch wireless subwoofer

Provides theater-quality sound with a 3.1-channel system that includes a wireless subwoofer for extra bass. Has Chromecast built-in for streaming music and syncs with video over Wi-Fi. Includes Bluetooth and a remote control. $599.98 $800.00 $200 off See at Best Buy

Not only is this a fantastic sounding piece of audio equipment, it’s also insanely easy to use. Once you get it installed where you want, you just connect it to your Wi-Fi network and use the Google Home app to finish the setup. It’s a 75-inch sound bar loaded with sound, but it’s also only 1.75 inches thick so it looks fantastic and blends in with your 4K TV and other home theater equipment. It has a brushed aluminum exterior, too.

The 3.1-channel sound bar has seven drivers with aluminum dome tweeters. It uses powerful DSP-enhanced sound decoding with left, right, and center channels. You’ll also get an 8-inch wireless subwoofer for extra, rumbling bass. Use HDMI ARC to connect the sound bar to your smart TV and get full control through the regular TV remote. Use the Toslink fiber optic connection for lossless stereo audio or more surround-sound support.

You can also stream music thanks to the Chromecast built right in. Chromecast lets you access all your favorite content directly from the sound bar itself. Or you can use Bluetooth to play music from Spotify, Pandora, and more just by connecting any Bluetooth-enabled device like your phone or tablet. You can even control what you’re listening to with your voice when the sound bar is connected to your Google smart home.

Definitive Technology backs this system up with an amazing five-year warranty.

While not directly a part of this sale, there are a dozen other ways to save at Best Buy today. Check out this amazing one-day sale happening all-day Sunday.

