The Director Of New Chris Hemsworth Movie Strapped Himself To A Car To Film An Action Scene

The Avengers star Chris Hemsworth’s next movie is the action-packed thriller Extraction on Netflix. The movie contains a particularly dramatic scene midway through that was filmed as a “oner,” which is an industry term for a series of long shots that are joined together to form a single, continuous shot.

The scene looks impressive-featuring a car chase, a knife fight, and a shootout–and now the filmmakers have shed some light on how it came together and the risks of filming a scene like this.

A behind-the-scenes video from Netflix shows that director Sam Hargrave–the stunt coordinator for Avengers: Endgame and Deadpool 2–put his life on the line to film the sequence. He strapped himself to the front of a filming car and held a camera to get some of the shots for the scene.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo, who wrote the script for Extraction and is a producer for it, said the filming of this sequence is “as risky as it gets” when it comes to filmmaking.

Hemsworth, meanwhile, said the nature of the “oner” shot meant that they could not use stunt actors. Hemsworth trained with Hargrave to prepare for the stunts and the sequencing, as you can see in the video.

Extraction follows the mercenary Tyler Rake who goes behind enemy lines to save the son of a crime lord, Ovi, who is played by Rudhraksh Jaiswal. The movie premieres on Netflix on April 24.