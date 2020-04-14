The discounted JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds are now just $40 today only

Choosing a pair of dependable true wireless earbuds doesn’t have to cost as much as you’d think. The JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds by JLab Audio are well-reviewed and reasonably priced at just $50, though thanks to a one-day sale at Best Buy, you can snag a pair today for only $39.99 and save $10 off the usual cost. You’ll even score free shipping in the process.

The JBuds Air earbuds are equipped with 8mm drivers and feature an in-ear design that’s similar to the AirPods Pro. Bluetooth 5.0 lets you listen to a myriad of devices wirelessly, while their IP55 sweat resistance means you can bring these earbuds with you to your next workout without damaging them.

Three different EQ settings let you customize how the earbuds sound; you can choose between JLab Signature, Balanced, and Bass Boost. There’s also a built-in microphone so you can talk on the phone hands-free. Meanwhile, integrated controls let you play and pause music, skip to the next or previous track, change the volume, answer calls, and even activate your phone’s smart assistant such as Siri or Google Assistant.

While these headphones can last for about six hours on a single charge, JLab Audio includes a compact charging case with the purchase. Not only will it keep them safe and protected while they’re not being used, but it also keeps them powered up for 18 extra hours of listening time. That gives you 24 hours in total before you’ll need to start recharging. Various sizes of ear fins and gel tips are included with the purchase as well so you can adjust these earbuds for a better fit.

Best Buy offers free shipping on all orders totaling $35 or more. Curbside pickup is also an option while stores remain closed to customers for the time being.

