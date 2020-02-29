The discovery of “the largest cosmic explosion since the Big Bang”

Image source

XMM / CHANDRA / GMRT / 2MASS Image caption

Ophiuchus galaxy group



Scientists have discovered evidence of a massive explosion in space five times that of previously observed explosions.

The observed enormous energy is believed to have emanated from a massive black hole about 390 million light-years from Earth.

The blast is said to have left a gigantic trace in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster.

The researchers have published the results of their discovery in the journal Astrophysics.

“I tried to explain this explosion in an easy way that people understand but that is really very difficult,” the scientist involved in publishing the findings of this discovery, Melanie Johnston Hewlett, told the BBC.

“The best I can do is to tell you that if this explosion continues for 240 million years, which wouldn’t have happened, it would be like blowing 20 billion billion megatons of TNT in every thousandth of a second for the entire 240 million years So that’s a big, inexplicably big thing. “

Scientists have long believed that there is something strange about the Ophiuchus galaxy, a huge cluster of thousands of individual galaxies that interfere with hot gas known as “plasma” and a dark substance.

Image source

NASA / CHANDRA Image caption

Black holes can produce massive flying bodies that “shine”.



Speculation suggests that what may have happened was that the lumen wall carved into the plasma was caused by emissions from a massive black hole in one of the fundamental galaxies.

Black holes are known for their distorting effect on materials, such as gases or even stars that come close to them. But holes can also expel massive amounts of materials and energy in the form of space waves that propagate in the environment close to them.

Scientists initially questioned the explanation related to the black hole, because the cavity was too large. This means that black hole emissions must be unimaginably large.

But the new low-frequency telescope data from the Marchison Wadefelk-Aray Center in Australia and the giant MetroWave Radio Telescope in India appears to confirm this theory.

“This substance has already been spotted by the Chandra X-ray telescope by a previous team, and they saw a bubble in the hot X-ray plasma in the center of this galaxy group, and they said: This cannot be one of these active outputs because it is It will be very massive, and it will be out of the question to imagine its size, so they rejected this possibility. “

Image source

Pete Wheeler / ICRAR Image caption

The explosion was discovered by the new Marshallen Wideflake Aray Center telescopes in Australia



“But we came back and discovered, using low-frequency wireless telescopes, that this cavity is full of space plasma.”

“This explosion is somewhat similar to the 1980 St. Helen volcano eruption in Washington that destroyed the top of the mountain,” says Simona Giasientucci, of the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, DC, and lead author of the study.

“To give what happened next, the width of the cavity is about a million and a half light years away,” says Professor Johnston Hewlett.

“We are talking here about a very massive amount of energy.”