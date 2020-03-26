The Dishonored Tabletop RPG Now Available Digitally

Modiphius has just released Dishonored: the Roleplaying Game Core Rulebook, which is now available as a digital edition PDF for £15 (approx. $17.71). While the physical edition is only available for pre-order on the site for the end of June, the PDF is available immediately on purchase.

Dishonored: The Roleplaying Game delves into the Empire of the Isles, a place filled with occult lore, intrigue, and drama. This core book contains all the rules and background information needed to start off your group’s adventure into the Arkane whalepunk universe. It even contains a mini-campaign, The Oil Trail, for the city of Dunwall that can be used for your own party.

The book was designed in collaboration with Dishonored director Harvey Smith, along with a diverse selection of writers and artists, many of which were involved in the games as well.

The game will come in a deluxe, 300 page hardcover book, and there will be custom dice and cards available too.

If you would like to get the PDF edition now, but down the line want to purchase the physical edition, just email [email protected]s.com who will provide you with a discount code to redeem for the printed purchase.

Now is the perfect time to move your tabletop group online. With more RPG’s having downloadable PDFs to use, players can tune into games from the safety of their own homes and enjoy the co-operative nature of a role play game with friends.