The Division 2, Assassin’s Creed, Rainbow Six Siege, And More Get Big Price Drops In Limited-Time Sale

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Ubisoft has kicked off a brand-new sale that’s full of its best digital PC games. Whether you’re skulking the hallways of your squad’s objective in Rainbow Six Siege, fighting for the freedom of Washington and New York in The Division 2, or assassinating baddies throughout history in the Assassin’s Creed series, you can pour hours upon hours into these games, making them perfect if you’re stuck at home and looking for something to pass the time. The sale is only available for a limited time, though Ubisoft has not given an end date, so make sure to grab the games you want quickly, before they return to their full price.

Rainbow Six Siege is only $8, while its Deluxe Edition is $9.90. If you’re looking to jump into Siege, then I definitely recommend grabbing no less than the Deluxe edition, as you’ll gain access to the first two years of DLC operators. The base game’s operators need to be unlocked with in-game currency, and the Deluxe edition gets you 16 of the game’s best DLC operators unlocked up front. If you want to get into Siege, this is the perfect opportunity to test out several different characters on the cheap.

If you’re looking for an action-RPG that you can play with your friends, then The Division 2 is only $9.90. The game sees you shooting and looting your way through Washington, DC, as you fight against dangerous gangs who have claimed the Capital for themselves. It recently saw the release of the Warlords of New York expansion, which brings players back to the first game’s setting, New York–albeit a different part of Manhattan.

Many games in the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series are also discounted, such as Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag for $6.80 and Assassin’s Creed: Rogue for $6.60 as well as Far Cry 3 for $8 and Far Cry Primal for $6. And if you’re looking for more historical action, sword-fighting game For Honor is only $9.90.

There are also quite a few classic games featured, including the original Far Cry for $4, Prince of Persia: Sands of Time for $3.40, and Beyond Good And Evil for $3.40. You can see the full sale and all of its deals at the Ubisoft Store.

If you’re looking for some more games to kill time with, then be sure to check out all of the free games you can claim right now. We’ve also created a great guide on the best TV, movies, and games that can help with social distancing.

Best PC game deals at Ubisoft