The Division 2 Northeast League Event Now Live

Ubisoft outlined what’s coming to The Division 2 this week in a new blog post. And the big feature is the launch of the Northeast League, which runs from April 8-22 on PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One.

The Northeast League is “a series of challenges and progression levels featuring time trials, high difficulty missions, and unique enemy eliminations,” according to the post. These challenges can be played either solo or in a group and “offers players 10 additional rewards” like two unique cosmetic items, an exotic cache, and more. Ubisoft said more Leagues are coming to The Division 2 in the future that will focus on different factions, missions, and challenges throughout Warlords of New York’s Season One, Shadow Tide.

Elsewhere in the post, Ubisoft made a mention to the suspended accounts of players who exploited a DPS glitch. The bug, which allowed those who took advantage of it to stack augmentations in order to unfairly bolster their damage stats, has since been ironed out and those accounts that were suspended for one week were fully restored as of April 7, according to Ubisoft. All suspended accounts have had their accounts rolled back to a March 17, 2020 save file, meaning all progress made from then to now has been deleted.

Lastly, Ubisoft said that while Title Update 8.5 recently dropped, the studio is already preparing another The Division 2 patch. The update, called Title Update 9, will arrive “late April” on all platforms. Ubisoft isn’t talking explicitly about what’s in the update just yet, but it did say that one new feature will be the ability to level exotics up to 40.

In other The Division 2 news, Shadow Tide just started, introducing new story elements and loot rewards to hunt. One such new challenge is a brand-new Rogue Agent to track down: Venus.