The Division 2 Patch Notes For Title Update 9, Out Now

Ubisoft has released the full patch notes for Title Update 9, the next update for The Division 2. The update went live across PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia today, April 21, following a scheduled maintenance period. Servers are now back online and the update is now available to download; if you were already playing on the most recent patch, you can expect a download of about 10 GB. Read on for the patch notes and an overview of some highlights.

Title Update 9 implements a new Exotic reconfigure feature that allows you to level up your gear’s power level and maintain its utility as you grow stronger. Several Exotics will be reworked as well–Sawyer’s Kneepads will get huge buffs while Imperial Dynasty, Dodge City Gunslinger, Diamondback, and Merciless/Ruthless get minor buffs. Both Lady Death and Bullet King get some minor changes too (they’re more straight reworks than all-out buffs or nerfs).

Like previous title updates, Title Update 9 is huge. Talents are being reworked, Named Items are getting adjusted, some main missions are changing, the loot system is getting some tweaks, and dozens of bug fixes are being implemented. You can get a better idea by looking through the patch notes, which are listed below. Warning: it’s a pretty long list.