The Division 2 Urban Jungle Apparel Event Is Now Live On PS4, Xbox One, and PC

The Urban Jungle Apparel Event is now live in The Division 2. Running until April 20, the latest event gives you a chance to earn new apparel for your agents via time-limited Apparel Caches.

There are 35 new apparel items included as part of the Urban Jungle event. Earning cache keys is done by leveling up your SHD levels (one key is awarded for every four levels), or by purchasing them outright using Premium Credits. Anyone who logs in will receive one key to get started, and you can gift keys to other players as well.

The event contains a collection of four full cosmetic outfits: Reconnaissance, Hazard, Gorilla, and Chrome. It also includes additional clothing items, four weapon skins, and one mask. If you manage to collect every item from the event, you’ll be awarded the unique Purifier Face Mask. Fortunately, Event Caches don’t contain duplicates, so there’s no RNG preventing you from getting your hands on everything.

This isn’t the only new content for The Division 2 this week either. Ubisoft recently unleashed another Rogue Agent for you to hunt down if you own Season One of the recent Warlords of New York expansion. A new update also rolled out in the past few days, introducing some balance changes to health and damage, along with a host of other fixes and improvements.

The Division 2 was awarded a score of 9/10 in GameSpot’s review. Edmond Tran said, “The range of enemy types continues to keep combat encounters challenging, the equipment I earn and pick up continues to feel different, valuable, and asks me to consider new ways of play. The ravaged environments continue to intrigue, and sometimes they’re so stunning I find myself needing to take screenshots before I move on. It might not have much to say, but The Division 2 is a perpetual cycle of tension, relief, and reward that’s difficult to stay away from.”