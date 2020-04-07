The enormous impact that Urano was “knocked down”

All the planets in the Solar System rotate around the Sun in the same direction and in the same plane, which is considered as a holdover from the way our planetary system was born, from a rotating disk of gas and dust. Most planets, in addition, also rotate on their axis in the same direction, with their poles oriented perpendicular to the plane of rotation. Uranus, however, escapes this rule, and displays a unique 98 degree tilt. How is such a difference possible?

Let us now try to visualize the celestial sphere. To do this, just look up at the night sky and imagine that all the stars we can see are “painted” inside a huge sphere that covers the entire Solar System. As the Earth moves within the sphere, the stars will also appear to move and rise.

During its orbit around the Sun, Uranus keeps its poles pointed at fixed points relative to that sphere, so it appears to be spinning and wobbling from Earth. Uranus also has a ring system, like those of Saturn, and the company of 27 moons that orbit the planet around its equator, moons that also appear “overturned”.

A clash between planets

Now, a team of researchers led by Shigeru Ida of the Tokyo Institute of Technology has just explained how the unusual set of Uranus properties emerged. The study, recently published in Nature Astronomy, suggests that early in the history of the Solar System, Uranus was hit by a “small” frozen planet. Its mass was between one and three times that of Earth and the collision “knocked down” the giant planet, leaving its moons and rings as evidence of the collision.

The researchers came to this conclusion while working on a computer simulation of the formation of moons around icy planets. Most of the worlds in the Solar System have moons, which exhibit a whole collection of different sizes, orbits, compositions, and other properties that help scientists understand how they formed.

For example, there is strong evidence that Earth’s only moon formed when a rocky body the size of Mars collided with it nearly 4.5 billion years ago. The idea has served to clarify many aspects of the moon, its composition and the way it orbits our planet.

The age of impacts

These kinds of huge impacts were most common when the Soalar System was young, and they make up an important chapter in how planets formed. However, and due to its distance from the Sun, Uranus must have experienced very different collisions from those that Earth had to undergo.

Since our planet formed much closer than the Sun, where the environment was warmer, it is primarily made up of what scientists call “non-volatile” elements, which means it is solid and rocky. On the contrary, the external planets are usually made up, to a large extent, of “volatile elements”, such as water or ammonia, which on Earth would be liquid but that with the temperatures and pressures of a giant planet and far from the Sun are frozen in the form of ice.

According to Ida and her colleagues, the giant impacts on distant icy worlds would be completely different from those on rocky planets. Because the temperature at which water ice forms is low, both Uranus’ impact debris and those of its ice impactor would have evaporated during the collision.

Lying and with moons

Therefore, a very large and massive body was able to tilt the giant planet, give it a fast period of rotation (the day of Uranus lasts 17 hours) and the material left over from the collision remained in a gaseous state. Later, Uranus “collected” most of the leftovers, with which he formed his current small moons. Ida’s model perfectly reproduces the current configuration of the satellites of the giant planet.

In Ida’s own words, “This model is the first to explain the configuration of Uranus’ lunar system, and may help explain the configurations of other icy planets in our Solar System, such as Neptune. Beyond this, astronomers have discovered Already thousands of planets around other stars, the so-called exoplanets, and observations suggest that many of them, known as ‘super-Earths’, may be largely made of water ice, so the model can also be applied to them. ” .