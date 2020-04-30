the episode is unfolding

Artist Kode Abdo, more commonly known as BossLogic, is currently unveiling the first clues to the upcoming Assassin’s Creed.

[Mise à jour le 29 avril 2020 à 15h44] Since 2 p.m. this Wednesday, April 29, Ubisoft has been revealing the first details of the universe of the next Assassin’s Creed. The last rumors were right, since it is indeed the universe of the Vikings and the theme of ragnarok which seems to be in the center of the adventures! Little by little, an illustration is emerging on the YouTube and Twitch channels. The stream actually takes place in Photoshop. We then follow the artist’s progress, like a puzzle.

In the center of the image, a character appears. For the moment, it is still largely shaded. On the left, a mountainside, typical of the northern landscape, appears in cold and nocturnal tones. The contrast is striking when we observe the right part of the illustration. In the latter, there is a fortified castle, which could be reminiscent of those present on the English, Scottish or French coasts. This time, the tones are warm, at the end of the day, which contrasts sharply with the first half of the image. So far, it seems like we can safely say that everything we’ve seen so far would fit perfectly into a Vikings-themed game, which has been rumored for ages month. If they are Vikings, rumors suggest that it would take place around 800-900 AD. In this case, the siege of Paris would constitute a major piece, and the castle could refer to it.

At the same time, Ubisoft takes the opportunity to offer rewards to spectators. First, you need to link your Uplay account to your Twitch account. Subsequently, the broadcast will offer you to answer a questionnaire on the history of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. For example, you were asked to give the name of the character you play in Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood.

Focus on the latest rumors

We know that the future Assassin’s Creed will land well in 2020, probably at the end of the year. The latest rumors agree on the Viking theme, and the publisher does not deny.

The period would take place after Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, between the years 800 and 1066. A “berserker” mode would appear and the title would reconnect with a system of cooperation (in 2 or 4, as in Unity). Rumors dating from January 2020, from the ResetEra forum indicate that the title would once again offer the choice of playing a man or a woman. In both cases, the character could be named Jora. Also, the return of the hidden blade is planned, with greater customization.

Still according to these rumors, the franchise would continue its RPG turn, this time offering a class system. More advanced than the previous two episodes (which are the only two real RPGs in the franchise), we would find several branches of skills, which would correspond to different gameplays. What vary the experience, and especially better exploit the multiple categories of weapons of the title.

The arsenal would be more extensive than the previous opuses. Hammer, ax, dagger, many references and winks would be included in connection with Nordic mythology: Thor’s hammer, Loki daggers, etc. A system of runes would go further by implementing specific effects on your equipment. Interesting areas for improvement, which seem to be in line with the overall evolution of the franchise. However, you will have to wait for an official confirmation from Ubisoft to find out more …

The first rumors about 4Chan

Several rumors about the progress of the game and the gameplay appeared on the 4Chan forum. This information is to be taken with tweezers, reporting leaks not coming from official sources. The main character would happen to be an ally of Ragnar Lodbrock, the legendary Danish king, notably the main character of the Vikings series, and would thus help in the formation of the “Great Heathen Army”, the great pagan army, which put at sack and conquered much of England in the 9th century AD. To do this, the map would be separated into different kingdoms, including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and the main kingdoms of the islands of Great Britain at that time. These kingdoms would themselves be subdivided into regions separating different cities, each with their own economic system and possibilities for development or customization. Obviously, the system of battles would return to allow the conquest of territory via major events. Few missions would, however, deal with the mythology of Isus, the first civilization, even if we are still told that Mjölnir, the hammer of the legendary Thor, would be found.

Newsletter







The game would like to focus more on the exploration aspect rather than on pure combat. This is why we are told that naval combat would be less recurrent, and that the question marks on the map would disappear to obtain an exploration system closer to Breath of the Wild, or the freedom of the player. to satisfy his will to explore would be total. Emphasis would also be placed on the equipment, which will have to be optimized more than on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and whose appearance would this time have an impact on your gameplay, allowing you to blend in with the background or reveal yourself in broad daylight, encouraging or discouraging your potential pursuers.