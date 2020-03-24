The ERTE affect 93.5% of the staff of the dealers, who stop billing 2,500 million

The Temporary Employment Regulation Files (ERTE) already affect 93.5% of the workforce of automotive dealers. Some 151,000 employees of the 161,500 of the networks are already subjected to this regime, motivated by force majeure, after the decree of alarm status to prevent the expansion of the coronavirus has minimized its activity.

Only a checkpoint of about 10,000 employees is maintained to attend to urgent service requests and requirements through telematic channels. In a statement, the federation of Faconauto dealers quantifies the impact at around 2,500 million euros, thus justifying these files as an essential tool for the sector to stop the first blow caused by the crisis and cement the subsequent recovery.

“The approval of the ERTEs due to force majeure, which the concessionaires are presenting for the most part, will give us peace of mind from now on to work on the plans that allow us, as soon as possible and once the country is launched, to recover the level of activity and pre-crisis consumption ”, values ​​Gerardo Pérez, president of Faconauto. “Right now, maintaining jobs is a priority, because we understand that it is the basis for getting out of this crisis as quickly as possible and giving continuity to our companies.”

The activity of the exhibitions has completely stopped, both in the commercial and post-sales areas, and vehicle sales accumulated a decrease of 85% in March. Only the workshops, the opening of which is allowed to provide emergency services or assistance in the transport of goods, retain some muscle, although their activity has decreased by 99%.

In another statement, the National Association of Sellers of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Parts (Ganvam) states that sales of used vehicles have decreased by 63.4% in the first week of state of alarm, with a total of 15,709 operations, according to Ideauto, with a decrease in the private channel of 80.9%. According to its president, Raúl Palacios, «the digital market, although at a much lower level than usual, does register vehicle reservations, which do not appear in the statistics yet, of course, and whose operation will be formalized once the commercial establishments reopen , being the delivery of these vehicles very complicated before ». .