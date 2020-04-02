The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max takes care of your spring cleaning for you

The best robot vacuum under $300.

Spring is here, and you know what that means — spring cleaning. While the end result of spring cleaning is always good, the actual process can be a bit of a pain. That, however, is exactly where the Eufy RoboVac 15C Max robotic vacuum comes in — taking care of your spring cleaning for you, so you can spend your time doing other things, or simply relaxing.

Robotic vacuums have been around for a while now, but it’s only recently that they’ve started being worth buying. In the early days, the powerful-enough models were too expensive, and the cheaper models were essentially glorified toys. Now, however, you can get an incredible robotic vacuum at a very affordable price. The Eufy RoboVac 15C Max normally comes at $260, but until April 5 it’s available for $50 off to customers who use the promo code WS15CMAX. That’s perfect timing for that big spring clean.

The RoboVac 15C Max is particularly impressive in this price range, and that’s especially true when it comes to raw power. While other models may offer a suction power of up to 1,000Pa, the RoboVac 15C Max steps things up to a massive 2,000Pa. Combined with the three-brush setup, the RoboVac 15C will easily pick up all the dust and dirt in its path. You would assume that this performance would take a toll on the battery — but the good news is that the vacuum can last up to a whopping 100 minutes on a single charge. And, it has a nice, big 0.6L dustbin to hold all the dust and dirt that it can pick up.