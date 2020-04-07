The Fake Genius That Lied To The World, And Got Caught

Music can elevate a game, whether by serving as the final punch in a bombastic set-piece or creating a distinct atmosphere to wrap players in. In many ways, a soundtrack is as crucial to an experience as the gameplay and narrative. You only have to look at the director’s cut of the original version of Resident Evil to see an illustration of that. The re-release of Capcom’s seminal survival horror game features an infamous musical piece that, most agree, is bad enough to detract from the experience.

You may remember the Basement Theme from Resident Evil: Director’s Cut DualShock version; it became a meme for a little while a few years ago. What you may not know is the story behind its creation, which unearthed a shocking revelation about one of Japan’s most celebrated musicians. It’s a story of controversy and deceit, and one we explore in this episode of Remember When.

Join Kurt Indovina as he unpacks the story behind the meme, looking back at how it unfolded and its impact by talking to people from the GameSpot team. He also analyzes the Basement Theme itself, speaking to guests with a better understanding of musical theory and composition to find out whether there was intent behind the madness of its execution.

