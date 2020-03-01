The figures behind the panic messages: that’s how it really is …

“We’re going to have to sweat it out.” That was the message this week from the most important virologists in the country. Because the new corona virus has already spread so widely, chances are that it will soon be present throughout Europe. So we no longer look at a map to see how the virus creeps closer day by day. No, here we look at the virus itself: SARS-CoV-2. What do the numbers say? Which group of people is most at risk? Which health factors play a role? Every figure is subject to change, as new patients and deaths are added every day. Yet it gives a good idea of ​​how serious this outbreak actually is.