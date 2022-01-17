The first full moon of 2022, the Wolf Moon, has been captured in spectacular photos, lighting up the night sky.

The first full moon of 2022, the Wolf Moon, has been captured in stunning photos, lighting up the night sky.

A Wolf Moon has shone brightly in the skies of Britain today, providing spectacular views for stargazers.

Many people were able to see the annual lunar phenomenon – which occurs every January – in the early hours of the morning, as stunning photos captured the moon’s visibility across the country.

The first full moon of 2022 rose above city landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral and Big Ben, resulting in breathtaking photographs.

Hikers could see the moon in all its glory as it passed over Stonehenge and Glastonbury’s St Michael’s Tower.

And stargazers have been urged to get out this evening to see the lunar spectacle, which is said to be at its best visibility.

The rare Wolf Moon will be at its brightest during the night, but it will be even brighter the next day.

A Super Moon is the result of the interaction of two astronomical phenomena.

When a new or full Moon coincides with a perigee – the Moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly orbit – it’s called a perigee conjunction.

To be officially designated as a Super Moon, the Moon must come within 90% of its closest approach to Earth.

That means the Moon must approach Earth at a distance of 224,865 miles and be a full Moon.

Early Native American tribes were known as Full Wolf Moon.

Around the same time of year as this occurrence, the group claims to have witnessed hungry wolves howling outside their camps.

The Moon After Yule and the Old Moon are other names for the lunar event.

This evening is the best time to see the Wolf Moon at its fullest.

(17 January).

It should be visible in an easterly direction starting in the afternoon if there are no clouds, but it will be more visible after sunset when it gets dark.

In the UK, look around 7 p.m. because it will appear smaller as the sun sets.

At 11.48 p.m., the Wolf Moon is expected to peak.

NASA’s Gordon Johnston advised stargazers to see the phenomenon as soon as possible in his full moon guide for January and February.

“Keep warm,” he advised, “but when the sky is clear, take advantage of these early nightfalls and late sunrises to get out, look up, and share the wonders of the sky.”

A Blue Moon is a very rare occurrence in which a full Moon appears twice in the same month.

Around the autumnal equinox, the Harvest Moon appears, signaling the start of the main harvest season for farmers.

