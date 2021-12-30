The first image from the ‘Armageddon’ spacecraft, which smashed an asteroid.

The asteroid-smashing ‘Armageddon’ spacecraft’s first photo

The first photo returned from the asteroid-smashing ‘Armageddon’ spacecraft.

A SPACECRAFT destined to collide with an asteroid 11 million miles from Earth has sent back its first photo from the far reaches of space.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is currently traveling through space on an Armageddon-style mission.

Its goal is to put to the test technology that could one day protect Earth from potentially deadly asteroids.

After it opened its “eye” two weeks after blasting off from a California base in November, we can now see the spacecraft’s journey.

The slightly grainy image was captured by the DRACO telescopic camera aboard the spacecraft, which was 2 million miles from Earth.

Scientists have discovered about a dozen stars near the intersection of the constellations Perseus, Aries, and Taurus.

We can expect more photos along the way because DART won’t arrive at its final destination until September 2022.

If the mission is successful, it could pave the way for a new planetary defense system that can deflect incoming space rocks before they reach Earth.

The plan is inspired by the plot of the Hollywood blockbuster “Armageddon,” in which Nasa dispatches a spacecraft to intercept an asteroid before it collides with Earth.

DART is on its way to Didymos, a 740-meter-diameter binary near-Earth asteroid that lies between the orbits of Earth and Mars.

This is not, however, the mission’s primary goal.

Nasa’s brave battering ram will instead target a smaller asteroid – or moonlet – that orbits Didymos close by.

DART will collide with the space rock at a speed of 15,000 mph in an attempt to change its orbital path around its host.

DART will be examined by Nasa and ESA telescopes on Earth after it collides with its target to see if the scheme worked.

A small cubesat launched in tandem with the mission will collect data before, during, and after the impact.

Space experts have identified at least 26,000 “near-Earth objects” so far.

Nasa has classified 4,700 of them as “Potentially Hazardous Objects.”

