The first look at Call of Duty’s new Warzone map reveals everything you need to know about Caldera.

The upcoming Warzone Pacific Caldera map has been revealed to Call of Duty players for the first time.

The new Warzone map will be released next week, replacing the existing map, which will be phased out during the Last Hours of Verdansk event.

When Activision CCO Pelle Sjoenell ‘leaked’ a picture of the map last month, we got a sneak peek at it.

However, now that the publisher has revealed the Caldera map in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, here’s everything you need to know.

Caldera is a new Warzone Pacific map that will be available to Call of Duty: Vanguard owners on Wednesday, December 8.

After the Caldera 24-hour early access period ends on Thursday, December 9, everyone else can join the fray.

The Caldera is divided into 15 “large, distinct” areas and 200 points of interest, as shown on the topographical map above.

Because a few of the drop zones were missing from the leaked image, we’ve compiled a list of all 15 Warzone Pacific drop zones that will be available next week:

Naval Arsenal is a naval arsenal in the United States

The shipyard and advance base, located in the northwest, offers a mix of indoor and outdoor combat scenarios.

A beach and radar array are to the east, and a group of buildings are further inland, while “unusual tactical positions” abound.

Docks for industry

“Fuel tanks, phosphate containers, and refineries from the Mines and Peak” are just a few of the POIs near the abandoned docks.

Near the Arsenal, there’s also a military base with Quonset barracks and a fishing village.

The runway

A secondary runway near the Beachhead and Arsenal-Docks in the northeast corner of Caldera.

A military command center hidden partly by the jungle teases “its own share of secrets” further into the foliage.

Ruins are ruins that have been abandoned.

These archaeological ruins can be found north of the river village and west of the mine.

To find larger ruins hidden in the forest, head east from the stream and through a jungle gully.

You’ll also come across tiered pools and hot springs, which you won’t be able to enjoy while fighting off attackers.

Mines of Phosphate

The sprawling operation stretches from the main gorge to the docks, with a variety of engagement options provided by the buildings, machinery, and terrain.

Players should “look for older mine workings, and stumble across a [[REDACTED]] with its own [[REDACTED]],” according to the blog post.

The apex

The map’s center is marked by the peak of Caldera’s dormant volcano, which provides a height advantage.

The rocky outcrops and main gondola station provide some respite if things get too frantic.

The thing is…

