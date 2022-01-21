The first look inside Amazon’s new clothing store, which has the potential to revolutionize the way we shop.

AMAZON plans to open its first physical clothing store in Los Angeles later this year.

Amazon Style, the online retailer’s first brick-and-mortar location, will open on Thursday. Customers will be able to shop for women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories.

According to the company’s website, Amazon Style will include a mix of well-known and beloved brands, as well as new and emerging designers.

The majority of the store’s clothing will be kept in the back, with one sample of each item on display on the sales floor.

Customers will scan a sample item’s QR code with the Amazon Shopping app in the store to see the sizes, colors, reviews, and other product details.

Customers can send items to the store’s fitting room or to the pickup counter directly using the app.

Customers can use touchscreens to request different sizes or colors of their selected items in the store’s fitting rooms, which are interactive.

As customers browse the store and scan items, Amazon’s algorithms will suggest other items they might like to purchase through the Shopping app.

The retail location will be in Glendale, California, which is a Los Angeles suburb.

According to a Forbes report from early last year, Amazon has grown to become America’s largest clothing retailer since it began selling clothes in 2002.

Consumers still value in-store purchases, according to Amazon Style’s managing director, Simoina Vasen.

“Customers enjoy doing a mix of online and in-store shopping,” Vasen told CNN.

“There are so many fantastic brands and designers out there, but finding them isn’t always easy.”

Customers will be able to drop off Amazon returns at the physical store, as well as order items online and pick them up there.

According to their website, Amazon Style will invite a limited number of customers to preview the store before it opens later this year.

