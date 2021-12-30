The first photo returned from the asteroid-smashing ‘Armageddon’ spacecraft.

The asteroid-smashing ‘Armageddon’ spacecraft has sent back its first photo.

A SPACECRAFT destined to collide with an asteroid 11 million miles from Earth has returned its first photo from the farthest reaches of the universe.

The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) is currently on an Armageddon-style mission through space.

Its goal is to test technology that could one day protect Earth from potentially catastrophic asteroids.

We can now see the spacecraft’s journey two weeks after it launched from a California base in November.

The slightly grainy shot, taken 2 million miles from Earth, was made possible by the DRACO telescopic camera on board.

Near the intersection of the constellations Perseus, Aries, and Taurus, scientists have been able to discern about a dozen stars.

However, because DART isn’t scheduled to arrive at its final destination until September 2022, we can anticipate more photos along the way.

If the mission succeeds, it could pave the way for a new planetary defense system that can deflect incoming space rocks before they hit the Earth.

The plan is based on the plot of the Hollywood blockbuster “Armageddon,” in which Nasa sends a spacecraft to an asteroid to prevent it from colliding with the planet.

DART is heading for Didymos, a binary near-Earth asteroid with a diameter of 740 meters that lies between the orbits of Earth and Mars.

But that isn’t the mission’s primary goal.

Instead, Nasa’s brave battering ram will target a smaller asteroid – or moonlet – that orbits Didymos closely.

DART will collide with the space rock at a speed of 15,000 mph in an attempt to alter its orbital path around its host.

Nasa and ESA telescopes on Earth will examine DART after it collides with its target to see if the scheme worked.

Before, during, and after the impact, a small cubesat launched alongside the mission will collect data.

At least 26,000 “near-Earth objects” have already been identified by space experts.

A total of 4,700 are classified as “Potentially Hazardous Objects” by Nasa.

In other news, NASA has chastised Russia for firing a missile at one of its own satellites, forcing the space station to make an emergency swerve.

Scientists have discovered how fast a dinosaur could run, and it could have given Usain Bolt a run for his money.

Google has also confirmed that due to a software bug, some of its smartphones are unable to contact emergency services.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the Infosurhoy Tech and Science team? Email us at Infosurhoy.