The Flash Movie Is Arriving Earlier Than Expected While Everything Else Is Being Delayed

DC’s The Flash has finally caught a break. The upcoming solo superhero movie has had plenty of issues, mainly replacing numerous directors dating back to 2016. Now, the theatrical release of the film is releasing a month earlier. Meanwhile, the majority of Hollywood movies are seeing long delays, including all of Marvel’s upcoming films.

According to a report from Deadline, The Flash was originally going to arrive to theaters on July 1, 2022. However, it’s been slated now to debut on June 3, 2022. The move happened when it was revealed Warner Bros. was moving The Batman from June 25 to October 21 of 2021 and Shazam 2 from April 1 to November 4 of 2022.

The Flash has been in production since 2015, prior to Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s release. In 2016, director Seth Grahame-Smith left the project citing “creative differences.” Rick Famuyiwa signed on the helm the film, and then left one month after Grahame-Smith’s exit. Afterward, it was reported the entire script had been rewritten. During that time, Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein reportedly had been tapped to direct, but that never came to fruition. Then Andy Muschietti signed on mid-2019 to direct, and at this time, he is still on board.

Supposedly, the story was going to be based on the Flash comic event Flashpoint. In that story, Barry Allen uses the Speed Force to travel back in time to prevent his mother’s death. In doing so, he changes the present. Bruce Wayne was murdered as a child and his father, Thomas Wayne, becomes Batman, Aquaman leads Atlantis and is at war with Wonder Woman and the Amazons, and Deathstroke is a pirate.

It is unknown at this time if Warner Bros. is moving forward with the Flashpoint story line.