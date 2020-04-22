The flood that woke up a terrible volcano in Hawaii

On May 1, 2018, experts began noticing hundreds of small earthquakes on the east face of Kilauea, Hawaii’s most active volcano. Just two days later, this giant with a four-meter diameter caldera suddenly erupted, causing the emergency evacuation of the surroundings. Sources of incandescent material rose up to 60 meters in the air and the lava covered 20 square kilometers around its boiler, which ended up collapsing in a huge crack. His fury, which devastated hundreds of houses, did not stop until the following September 4.

Scientists are still wondering why the Kilauea offered no prior clues to its near fury, although a new study by the University of Miami (UM) may shed light on this matter and may even serve to predict future eruptions elsewhere on the planet. .

“An eruption occurs when the pressure in the magma chamber is high enough to break the rock around it and its liquid can travel to the surface,” explains Falk Amelung, a researcher at the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences and one from the authors of the study published in «Nature». This pressurization in the magma chamber causes a kind of “swelling” around the volcano of tens of centimeters, but the researchers only observed only a rise of only two or three centimeters, which did not square with an imminent eruption. “So we started to think of alternative explanations.”

Then they began to notice the rain: Before the eruption, Hawaii had several months of abnormally high rainfall. This is why the authors thought that the rain could have infiltrated the subsoil of the volcano and influenced its eruption. His theory is that it would have weakened the structure of the awake giant, allowing magma to emerge. But, in addition, the researchers looked for previous records of eruptions and rains to check if the pattern was repeating: they found that from 1790 onwards, almost 60% of eruptions occurred in the rainy season, despite being shorter than the season dry. This suggests a correlation between rain and Kilauea eruptions throughout history.

Changes in the depths

Although small steam explosions and earthquakes had been linked in previous studies to the infiltration of rainwater into other volcanoes, this is the first time that it has been related to magmatic mechanisms beyond the surface, in deeper processes. “We knew that changes in the water content in the Earth’s subsoil can trigger earthquakes and landslides. Now we know that they can also influence volcanic eruptions as a trigger, “explains Amelung. “Under the pressure of magma, the rock, which is wet, breaks more easily than the rock when it is dry. It’s as simple as that”.

Using a combination of rainfall measurements taken both on the ground and by satellite, Amelung and his partner Jamie Farquharson, co-author of the study, modeled the fluid pressure within the structure of the volcano throughout its history. Pressure can directly influence the tendency for subsoil faults to form, which in turn are ultimately responsible for the emergence of volcanic activity.

The team’s results indicate that two phenomena occurred: on the one hand, the rocks could somehow “soften”, decreasing the pressure between them. On the other, magma pressure reached its highest level in nearly half a century, making the volcano “predisposed” to erupt. This hypothesis also explains why there was no generalized and very evident elevation on the slopes of the volcano in the previous months, since the water would have served to decrease the rock’s hardness.

Can it happen with other volcanoes?

The authors emphasize that if this process can be detected in Kilauea, it is likely that it will also occur elsewhere. “Having established the evidence for rain eruptions at Kilauea, it will be fascinating to investigate other volcanoes,” Farquharson. “If we can identify the regions of the world where this type of relationship exists between rain and volcanism, we could go a long way towards advanced warning of associated volcanic dangers.”

For example, melting Iceland’s ice sheets has already been shown to cause changes in volcanic activity. “Since ongoing climate change is expected to cause changes in rainfall patterns, it is possible that this may influence volcanoes in the future.” You may have to look at the sky to predict the eruptions under our feet. .