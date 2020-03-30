The Good Place Behind The Scenes Videos Keep The Show Alive

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil has been breathing a bit of life into self-isolation Twitter, posting never-before-seen clips and images taken behind the scenes of the show’s production. The posts have included stunt doubles for some of the main actors, what certain takes looked like when they were being shot, and plenty of cast member shenanigans.

The first post included a video of Jamil watching on during the filming of a season 4 scene featuring Kristen Bell as Eleanor, Ted Danson as Michael, and Rachel Winfree as the supposedly quiet, unassuming neighborhood resident Linda.

You can also check out other scenes being filmed or rehearsed:

And this clip of Ted Danson learning to floss, which isn’t entirely out of character for Michael either.

The stunt doubles got some visibility:

As well as some of the show’s recurring guest actors:

And, of course, some good old-fashioned behind-the-scenes shenanigans (that William Jackson Harper apparently didn’t realize was being filmed):

Though The Good Place had one of the most satisfying endings of any recent TV show, it’s still been sad to see it go. Luckily, it looks like there’s still plenty of behind the scenes content yet to be shown. Keep an eye on Jameela Jamil’s Twitter feed for more.