The Government rectifies and will allow dealers of more than 400 meters to be opened

The concessionaires finalize details for their opening to the public, under strict safety and hygiene measures, starting next Monday the 11th, as they await the publication of a ministerial order that would make the opening conditions of these establishments more flexible.

Sources from the Ministry of Industry told ABC that an order is currently being worked on and will be published in the coming days, and according to which the dealers will be able to attend to the public during phase 1 of the de-escalation. Until now, they were limited by the conditions contained in the Ministerial Order SND / 386/2020 on Health, published on May 3. In it, in addition to a series of requirements related to capacity and hygiene and disinfection standards, it specifies that establishments of more than 400 square meters may not be opened to the public, which would leave out most of the official dealers in Spain . They generally have an exhibition surface that, without taking into account other units such as the workshop or the after-sales department, already exceeds these measures.

From Industry they insist that a constant dialogue is maintained with the representatives of the employers of the sector, with whom they have promised to publish the corresponding order that allows the opening of the dealers.

Promotions

From the employer that integrates the concessionaires, Faconauto, they also recommend the opening from Monday the 11th, while negotiating with the Ministry of Industry so that an exception is made with this type of business.

For this they argue that precisely the size of these premises avoids the overcrowding of clients, to which it must be added that service is provided by appointment, and the attention by the commercials is done “in a personalized way, one by one very staggered. ” Furthermore, contrary to what has happened in Spain, where the opening depends on the entry into force of phase 1 of the “de-escalation”, in other countries such as Germany, Austria and Portugal, the opening of automobiles at the same time as retail. The concessionaires have invested 11 million euros to acquire protective equipment (PPE) and to disinfect their facilities. .