The greatest inventions of mankind: From fire to the plane

Without innovations, without inventions, we humans would still live under trees and walk through the savannah in groups. But a lot has happened since then. Some were slow, barely noticeable processes. But then there were also inventions that changed human life. Sometimes they were created in just a moment or can even be assigned to just one person. Common to all: After that, the world was no longer the same.

In our photo gallery we present the most important inventions to you. This is the first part.